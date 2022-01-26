Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Increased by Analyst

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.29.

ETSY opened at $145.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average is $217.71. Etsy has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

