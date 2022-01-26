Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heartland Express, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

