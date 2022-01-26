Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $7.10

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TME. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432,861 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

