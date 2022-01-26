Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

