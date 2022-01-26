Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.51 on Monday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

