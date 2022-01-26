Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) PT Raised to $3.75

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

CCO opened at $2.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

