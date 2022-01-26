Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $272.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

LLY opened at $239.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.96 and its 200 day moving average is $251.40. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

