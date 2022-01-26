Critical Contrast: Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) & Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novo Integrated Sciences and Power Solutions International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Power Solutions International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 3.88 -$4.46 million N/A N/A Power Solutions International $417.64 million 0.15 -$22.98 million ($1.91) -1.39

Novo Integrated Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Power Solutions International.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Power Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences -47.95% -12.59% -10.04% Power Solutions International -10.12% N/A -7.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Power Solutions International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Power Solutions International beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

