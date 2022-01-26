HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.79 Million

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce $79.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.80 million to $82.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $93.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $330.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.90 million to $341.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $357.24 million, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $368.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HomeStreet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

