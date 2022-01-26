Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

TSE:ALS opened at C$16.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.46. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.48 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

