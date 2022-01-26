Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $98.26 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

