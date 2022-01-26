EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

