GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $79.43 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 178,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,793,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

