Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 88,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 94,488 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.