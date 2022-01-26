Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to “Hold”

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

IBEX stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.56. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.96 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.