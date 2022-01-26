Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

