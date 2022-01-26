Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. 2,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

About Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

