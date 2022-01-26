Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) shares rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.75 and last traded at $124.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21.

About Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

