Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NYSE ARGO opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.93. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

