Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Coverage Initiated at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 338.60% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CNTX opened at $2.28 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Martin A. Lehr bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $41,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

