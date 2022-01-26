ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $270.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

RMD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.13.

RMD stock opened at $232.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

