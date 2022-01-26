1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.97% from the company’s current price.

Shares of 1847 Goedeker stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27. 1847 Goedeker has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $224.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.27.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clark R. Crosnoe purchased 90,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 564,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,415. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.