Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow which it will use to buyback 1% of its total shares outstanding each quarter and also introduced a semi-annual cash dividend in 2021. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt. With an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility and $245 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company’s liquidity appears solid. Hence, Magnolia is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

MGY stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

