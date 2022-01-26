Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

SAVA opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

