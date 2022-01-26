Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 266.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Natixis purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

