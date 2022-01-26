Celanese (CE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CE opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

