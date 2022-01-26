Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $294.26 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

