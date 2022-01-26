Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SHW stock opened at $294.26 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
