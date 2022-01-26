Analysts Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.44.

NOA stock opened at C$18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$518.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$11.48 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.65.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$202,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,096,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,503,291.39.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

