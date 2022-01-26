H.B. Fuller to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

