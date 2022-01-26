Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.