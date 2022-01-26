Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EIFZF. raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $32.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

