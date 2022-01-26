VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $177.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

Shares of VMW opened at $122.65 on Monday. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

