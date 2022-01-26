Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after purchasing an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,158,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

