Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.07 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LPI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $177,629,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

