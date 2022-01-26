Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $225.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Paylocity traded as low as $183.33 and last traded at $184.02. 20,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 308,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.09.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.61.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Paylocity by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Paylocity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Paylocity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

