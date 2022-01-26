ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.78. 4,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 819,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,983 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

