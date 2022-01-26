Progyny Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,675 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the average daily volume of 371 put options.
Shares of PGNY opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.72.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Progyny by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 399,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.