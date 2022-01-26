Progyny Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,675 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the average daily volume of 371 put options.

Shares of PGNY opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 323,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,841 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Progyny by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 399,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.