PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.96. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 4,724 shares traded.

Specifically, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

