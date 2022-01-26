Exelixis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 495% compared to the typical daily volume of 930 call options.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

