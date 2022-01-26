Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 361550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Specifically, Director David Fennell bought 324,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$58,539.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,806,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,114,368.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

