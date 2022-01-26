International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Lowered to GBX 180

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204.58 ($2.76).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 147.96 ($2.00) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The firm has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.21.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

