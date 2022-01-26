Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.66) on Monday. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 77 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.94). The company has a market cap of £712.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.13.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.