Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.66) on Monday. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 77 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.94). The company has a market cap of £712.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.13.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

