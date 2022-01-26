St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,765

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.15) to GBX 1,635 ($22.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,860 ($25.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,595.56 ($21.53).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,515.50 ($20.45) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,615.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,585.49. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.