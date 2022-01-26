PolySwarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.24 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $78.72 million and $3.24 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006296 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.