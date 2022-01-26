Critical Analysis: CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and CorePoint Lodging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $835.49 million 11.61 $131.71 million $3.03 41.17 CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 2.22 -$178.00 million ($0.52) -30.08

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 26.33% 10.02% 3.16% CorePoint Lodging -6.05% -3.27% -1.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Realty Investment Trust and CorePoint Lodging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 5 7 0 2.58 CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats CorePoint Lodging on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.