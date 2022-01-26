TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.38.

Shares of T stock opened at C$29.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.78. The firm has a market cap of C$40.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$24.93 and a 1 year high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

