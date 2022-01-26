Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $16.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn $16.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $16.16.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,421.43.

CSU opened at C$2,019.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.83. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,530.35 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,205.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,123.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

