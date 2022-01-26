AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £105 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £105 ($141.66) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a £100 ($134.92) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($122.77) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.77) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.92) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.05).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at GBX 8,459 ($114.13) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,473.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,584.50. The company has a market capitalization of £131.04 billion and a PE ratio of 106.27. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($90.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.