UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UPH. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UpHealth news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

