Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Portillos alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Portillos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Portillos will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.